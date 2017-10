Police: Man found shot to death in Austin

A man was found shot to death Monday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 22-year-old man was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound in a gangway in the 100 block of North Long, police said. He was dead at the scene.

The shooting is thought to have happened late Sunday, but the victim was not found until just before 10 a.m. Monday, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.