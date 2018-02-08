Police: 17-year-old boy found shot to death in Austin home

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Thursday evening in a West Side Austin neighborhood home, according to Chicago Police.

Officers found the teenager, who they initially said was an adult, about 8:45 p.m. at the home in the 600 block of North Laramie, police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody Thursday night as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.