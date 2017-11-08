Man found shot to death in Austin home

A man was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 900 block of North LeClaire at 1:17 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatality, but did not release his name Wednesday afternoon.

A police source said the man is a documented gang member. Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.