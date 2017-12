Police: Man found shot to death in Gage Park alley

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in an alley in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 5:35 a.m., officers responding to a call of a person down in the alley in the 5300 block of South Washtenaw found the man laying on the ground, police said.

The man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, had been shot in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.