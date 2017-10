Police: Man found shot to death in South Shore

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at 2:29 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Chappel found the 24-year-old unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.