Police: Man found shot to death in South Shore

A man was found shot to death late Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a call of a person shot and found the 29-year-old lying in a parking lot in the 7800 block of South Cornell, according to Chicago Police.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.