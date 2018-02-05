Police: Man found shot to death in West Pullman

A man was shot to death early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responded at 12:55 a.m. to a call of a person shot and found the man in a vacant lot in the 11800 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.