Police: Man found shot to death on Northwest Side

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in the Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head during a wellbeing check about 1:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Leland, police said

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.