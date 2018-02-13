Police: Man found with loaded gun during traffic stop in Aurora

A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being found with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Sunday night in west suburban Aurora.

Ronnell L. Powell, of Aurora, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts for not having a valid FOID card and obstructing identification, according to Aurora police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Powell was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over about 8:15 p.m. in the first block of West New York Street, police said. As he was questioning the driver, an officer smelled marijuana and noticed a “roach” in an ashtray in the vehicle’s center console.

The officer then called for assistance and searched the vehicle and the four men who were riding in it, police said. During the search, Powell was found with a loaded .22 caliber revolver in the pocket of his pants. In addition, he failed to give officers his real name when he was asked.

Powell is being held at the Kane County Jail on $1,500 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for Thursday.

The vehicle’s driver, a 24-year-old Aurora man, was cited for having illegally tinted windows and driving with an obstructed license plate, police said.