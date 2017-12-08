Police: Man groped woman in North Park, rode away on bicycle

Police are looking for a man who groped a woman then rode away on his bicycle Friday morning in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The woman was walking west about 9:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Foster Avenue when the man rode up behind her on his bicycle and touched her through her clothes, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The man rode off on his bike north on Sawyer from Foster.

He was described as a Hispanic man in his early to mid 20s with a dark brown complexion, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and weighing about 160 to 170 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black and red jacket with “CHICAGO” written on the back and tan pants. He was riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.