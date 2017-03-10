Police: Man hit woman, barricaded himself in home, yelled racial slurs

A man struck a woman Monday night and then tried to barricade himself inside a home near north suburban Glenview.

About 11:30 p.m., Cook County sheriff’s police received a report of a domestic battery in the 3900 block of Venice Court in unincorporated Northfield Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrew Peery, 35, had struck a 43-year-old woman and then attempted to barricade himself inside a house, sheriff’s police said. Officers went inside and took Peery into custody as he yelled racial slurs at officers.

Peery was charged with domestic battery, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday in Skokie.