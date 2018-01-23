Police: Man in custody after holding girlfriend, kids hostage in Riverdale

A man wanted on a homicide warrant was taken into custody after a standoff early Tuesday in south suburban Riverdale. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A Chicago man was taken into custody after he held his girlfriend and her children against their will early Tuesday inside a south suburban Riverdale home, police said.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. after getting a report that a woman and her children were being held captive by her boyfriend inside a home in the 500 block of Pacesetter Parkway, according to Riverdale police.

The caller also told police that the woman’s boyfriend was wanted by authorities for a killing in downstate Danville, police said.

After about two hours of negotiations, 40-year-old Maurice Brooks surrendered himself to officers, police said. He was taken into custody on an active warrant for homicide out of Vermilion County.

He could also face additional charges related to the morning incident, police said.

Authorities in Danville were not immediately available to provide additional information about the charges against Brooks Tuesday afternoon.