Police: Man in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Chatham

A 52-year-old man was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend late Sunday at her house in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

At 11 p.m., a 50-year-old man walked into his former girlfriend’s residence in the 7900 block of South Champlain and started fighting her current boyfriend, according to Chicago police. He then pulled out a handgun and fired a bullet into the man’s right shoulder.

The 52-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. His girlfriend was unharmed.

Police said officers arrested the 50-year-old and charges were pending Monday.