Police: Man in photo followed, beat and robbed woman in Bucktown

An image from CTA cameras of a man wanted for following, beating and robbing a woman early Tuesday in the Bucktown neighborhood. | Chicago Police

Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of a woman Sunday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood on the North Side.

About 3:25 a.m., the man followed the 23-year-old woman from the CTA Blue Line stop at North and Damen avenues, Chicago Police said.

He pulled her into a gangway in the 1600 block of North Bell Avenue, where he beat, robbed and disrobed her, police said.

The man was described as black, between 20 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 150 to 160 pounds. Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.