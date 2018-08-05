Police: Man killed, 4 others wounded in Austin shooting

A man was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the first block of North Leclaire. | Google

A man was shot to death and four other people were wounded Sunday morning in an Austin neighborhood attack on the West Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. in the first block of North Leclaire, according to Chicago police.

A 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his body and neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the back of his head, while a 27-year-old woman was struck in the arm and wrist, police said. Their conditions were stabilized at Stroger.

A 34-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg, police said. She took herself to Stroger and was listed in good condition.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a graze wound to her left knee, police said. She was treated and released.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.