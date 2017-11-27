Police: Man killed, another critically hurt in Chicago Lawn shooting

One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 9:30 p.m., the men were standing on a street corner in the 2600 block of West 63rd when three males walked up and fired shots in their direction, police said.

A man who was thought to be between 18 and 21 years old was shot in the chest, and a 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger man died and the older man was listed in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.