Police: Man killed, another wounded in Austin shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

The men, ages 21 and 25, were sitting on a back porch at 2:34 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand when another male walked up, fired shots and ran off in an unknown direction, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

The older man taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.