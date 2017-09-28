Police: Man killed, another wounded in Chatham shooting

A man was killed and another man, possibly his father, was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 22-year-old man got into an argument with two people about noon in the 8100 block of South Ellis, police said.

One of the people pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the 22-year-old and 41-year-old man, police said.

The younger man was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead, police said.

The older man was shot in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, but his condition was not immediately known.

Unconfirmed scanner reports said the victims were a father and son.