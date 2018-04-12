Police: Man killed, another wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded Wednesday night in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The men, ages 19 and 22, were found lying on a sidewalk shortly before 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Polk, police said.

The younger man was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. The older man was also taken to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. His condition stabilized.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.