Police: Man killed, another wounded in Wrightwood shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded Friday afternoon in a Southwest Side Wrightwood neighborhood shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The men, both 26, were sitting in a car at 3:57 p.m. when someone walked up to them in the 8000 block of South California and fired shots, police said.

One of the men was shot multiple times in the body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed his death.

The other man was shot in the bicep and was stabilized at Christ Medical Center, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.