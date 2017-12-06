Police: Man killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses told investigators the 26-year-old man was in the 3200 block of West Walnut about 12:15 p.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and left leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.