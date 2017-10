Police: Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened at 10:27 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 75th Street, police said.

A male, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was dead at the scene, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the lower back and taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.