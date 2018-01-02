Police: Man kills self in front of Western Springs day care

A man is believed to have committed suicide Tuesday morning in front of a day care facility in west suburban Western Springs, police said.

Officers were called about 6:20 a.m. to Bright Horizons Child Care Center at 4700 Commonwealth Avenue, according to Western Springs police.

First responders found the man unresponsive on the ground in front of the main entrance to the building with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Paramedics took the man to Hinsdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m., police said.

Police said the shooting was an apparent suicide, but their investigation was ongoing.

The day care was closed at the time, police said. It was expected to re-open about 1 p.m.