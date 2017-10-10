Police: Man met teens on social media to solicit sex and nude photos

A northwest suburban man made social media contact with two teenagers, soliciting one for sex and convincing the other to send him sexually suggestive photos, according to police.

Domenique D. Hines, 20 of Crystal Lake was arrested on a warrant Wednesday alleging he had “solicited a 14-year-old from Illinois to engage in sexual conduct,” according to a statement from Crystal Lake police.

Police had received a complaint that Hines solicited the teen via social media, and the investigation led to a second victim, resulting in the issuance of a second arrest warrant, police said.

In the second case, Hines reportedly contacted a 15-year-old from Maryland through Facebook and other social media in June, and “had been communicating with the child since,” police said.

“Dialogue developed to that of a sexual nature, which resulted in Hines gaining the trust of the child and obtaining several sexually suggestive nude images,” police said.

In the first case, he was charged with felony indecent solicitation of a child, police said. In the second case, he was charged with 20 counts of child pornography, all felonies; indecent solicitation and grooming.

Hines is being held on a $100,000 bond at the McHenry County Jail, and is next scheduled to appear in court October 24 in Woodstock, police said.