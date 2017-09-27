Police are warning women on the North Side about a man riding around on a bicycle and touching them inappropriately.
The suspect rides up to women walking alone or with children, touches them as he rides past, and then takes off, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.
The incidents happened at:
- 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 5000 block of North Wolcott;
- 12:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 2200 block of West Leland;
- 11:25 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2700 block of West Bryn Mawr;
- 11 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2300 block of West Sunnyside;
- 10:55 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 4800 block of North Magnolia;
- 10:45 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 4600 block of North Campbell;
- 10:33 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 4400 block of North Ravenswood;
- 9:49 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 1400 block of West Pratt; and
- 3:15 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 5900 block of North Maplewood.
He is described as a white or Hispanic man between 25 and 40, wearing a dark baseball cap, black-and-gray striped sweater and blue jeans, police said. He has been seen riding a silver BMX-style bike or a mountain bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to TIPSOFT.com.