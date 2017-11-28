Police: Man pointed gun during argument in Elgin

A man has been charged with pointing a gun at another person during an argument Friday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Daniel A. Falcon, 19, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, according to Elgin police. He was also charged with aggravated assault, a misdemeanor.

Someone called 911 shortly before midnight to say Falcon was pointing a handgun in their direction in the 0-100 block of National Street, police said.

Officers arrived and found Falcon, who matched the description given by the caller, police said. He was in possession of a loaded handgun and the investigation revealed he showed the gun during an argument with the caller. Falcon was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Falcon, who lives in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side, has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $75,000, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Nov. 30.