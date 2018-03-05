Police: Man posed as security officer during pair of Gage Park armed robberies

Police are searching for a man who posed as a security officer while committing a pair of recent armed robberies in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The first armed robbery happened about 11:45 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 5200 block of South Artesian, while the other incident happened about 4:25 a.m. March 5 in the 3100 block of West 53rd Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The armed robber is described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic man, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 35, police said. He was seen wearing a yellow and green safety vest.

Anyone with information about the armed robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.