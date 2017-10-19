Police: Man poured ‘toxic chemical’ on woman on Near North Side

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after a man poured a “toxic chemical” on her during a fight in their Near North Side home.

The pair, both 59 years old, were involved in the fight shortly after 8 p.m. at their home in the first block of West Chicago, when the man poured “a quantity of a toxic chemical” on the woman, according to Chicago Police.

The woman “inhaled the substance, resulting in severe respiratory distress,” police said. She was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The man has been located, police said. The nature of their relationship was not disclosed — police referred to him as an “acquaintance” — but the incident may have been domestic-related.

Area Central detectives were investigating.