Police: man pulls people into Near North Side alleys, robs them

Police say a single man is responsible for a series of January robberies on the Near North Side.

In the six robberies, a man between 30 and 40 years old approached the victims from behind, dragged them into an alley or secluded place and robbed them, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

in the morning hours of Jan. 19 in the 1500 block of North Larrabee Street;

in the evening hours of Jan. 17 in the 100 block of West Division Street;

in the morning hours of Jan. 12 in the 1400 block of North Wells Street;

in the evening hours of Jan. 11 in the 800 block of North Sedgwick Street;

in the morning hours of Jan. 11 in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street; and

in the evening hours of Jan. 10 in the 600 block of West Elm Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.