Police: Man ran woman over with pickup after Aurora argument

An Aurora man is facing several felony charges for running a relative over with a pickup truck late Saturday after a domestic argument in the west suburb.

Shortly before midnight, 25-year-old Edgar Alejandro Cruz-Gonzalez got into an argument with a woman to whom he is related while at a “small gathering” in the basement of a home in the 1000 block of Lebanon Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. He stormed out of the house and the woman followed him, yelling for him to stop.

Cruz-Gonzalez, who lives in Aurora, got into his pickup, backed out of the driveway and started driving north, police said. The 39-year-old woman jumped in front of the truck to try to keep him from leaving.

Cruz-Gonzalez then “accelerated and ran her over, apparently on purpose,” police said. The woman was knocked to the ground and dragged about 10 feet before the truck stopped.

She was taken to an Aurora hospital with injuries that were critical, but did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. She was later transferred to another suburban hospital.

Cruz-Gonzalez stayed at the scene after the crash and was taken into custody, police said. He has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and DUI. He was also charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Police did not specify the relationship between Cruz-Gonzalez and the victim “because doing so would identify the victim of a crime.”