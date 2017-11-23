Police: Man robbed 3 Loop convenience stores, parking garages

Police are searching for a man who has robbed three Loop business this week by implying he had a weapon. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who has robbed three parking garages and convenience stores this week in the Loop.

Each time, the man entered the business, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 5:57 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Franklin;

at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Federal; and

at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of West Jackson.

The suspect is described as a black man between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and 160 to 190 pounds, police said. He has been seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a white jacket with a unique design, black pants and gray-and-white gym shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.