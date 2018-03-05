Police: Man sexually assaulted 16-year-old girl he solicited for sex in Hebron

A 32-year-old man is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he allegedly tried to solicit for sex Saturday in northwest suburban Hebron.

Christopher Brown, of Hebron, was charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and solicitation of a sex act, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Saturday evening to the girl’s home after members of her family called to report a sexual assault, the sheriff’s office said.

During an investigation, deputies learned that Brown initially tried to solicit the girl for sex, the sherif’s office said. When she refused his proposal, Brown sexually assaulted her.

Brown was taken into custody and charged early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said. He also had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case.

Brown is being held at the McHenry County Jail on $100,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for Wednesday.