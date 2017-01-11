Police: Man shot dead in East Garfield Park

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 2:21 p.m., the man, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, was shot in the upper back in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.