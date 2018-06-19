Police: Man shot dead in Englewood

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The 24-year-old was walking at 9:38 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Wood when a masked person approached from behind and fired shots that struck the man multiple times in his upper body, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.