Police: Man shot dead in Park Manor

A man was shot to death early Saturday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 6900 block of South Michigan found the 31-year-old shot in the back, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.