Police: Man shot dead in Roseland

A man was shot and killed Saturday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

A witness said the 19-year-old was standing at 5:31 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Michigan when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and fired shots before taking off in an unknown direction, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his back, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the killing.