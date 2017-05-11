Police: Man shot dead in Washington Heights

A man was shot dead early Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

At 1:24 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 10500 block of South Green found the 26-year-old in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.