Police: Man shot dead in West Englewood

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 21-year-old was shot in his chest at 12:07 p.m.. in the 7300 block of South Bell, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.