Police: Man shot dead while driving onto Eisenhower Expressway

A man was shot to death early Saturday while getting onto the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side, police said.

He was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix at 1:19 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Van Buren when someone in a black sedan fired shots that struck him multiple times in the body, according to Chicago Police.

The Grand Prix then rolled down the entrance ramp to Interstate 290 and struck a wall, police said.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.