Police: Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in leg in Austin

A man died after shooting himself in the leg Sunday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 30-year-old man shot himself in the leg in the 1600 block of North Mango at 1:46 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental.