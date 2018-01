Police: Man shot himself in the finger while handling gun in South Chicago

A man shot himself in the finger Thursday evening when he was handling a gun in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was wounded about 6:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Baltimore, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

The man legally owned the firearm, police said.