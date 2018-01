Police: Man shot himself in the foot in Englewood

A man accidentally shot himself in the foot early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was wounded about 1:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago Police.

He later admitted to police that he accidentally shot himself.

He was being treated at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.