Police: Man shot in Fernwood

A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far SouthSide.

The 27-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the right leg about 11:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of S. Emerald, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He would not provide further details about the shooting, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives were investigating.