Police: Man shot in Humboldt Park after following Jeep that fled scene of crash

A man was shot Friday night after following a Jeep that fled the scene of a crash in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 43-year-old witnessed a three-car crash shortly before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Augusta, according to Chicago Police. He followed a Jeep that fled the scene, and a few blocks later the driver of the Jeep fired at him near August Boulevard and California Avenue.

The man was shot multiple times in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Area Central detectives were investigating. No one was in custody.