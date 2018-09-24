Police: Man shot to death during Gresham drive-by attack

A 28-year-old man was shot to death Monday evening in the 7700 block of South Sangamon. | Google

A man was shot and killed Monday evening in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The 28-year-old was standing about 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Sangamon when someone jumped out of a dark-colored SUV and fired several shots that struck him in the body, according to Chicago police.

He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified him.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.