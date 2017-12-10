Police: Man shot to death in Archer Heights

A man was shot to death early Thursday in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 24-year-old was sitting inside a vehicle at 3:47 a.m., picking up a friend in the 4900 block of South Komensky, according to Chicago Police. The friend told investigators that he heard shots from outside and found his friend unresponsive inside the vehicle.

The victim was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.