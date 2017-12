Police: Man shot to death in Chatham

A man was shot to death early Monday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

He was standing outside at 12:14 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Wabash when two males walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man, whose exact age was not known, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on the fatality.

No one was in custody early Monday as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.