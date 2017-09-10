Police: Man shot to death in East Chatham

A man was shot to death early Monday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 12:37 a.m., the 24-year-old was with several males, walking in an alley in the 8300 block of South Ingleside, when someone opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody early Monday as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.