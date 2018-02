Police: Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death Thursday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Someone in a passing vehicle fired at him at 6:22 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Morgan, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area South detective were conducting a homicide investigation.