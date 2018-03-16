Police: Man shot to death in Hyde Park

A man was fatally wounded Friday night in a South Side Hyde Park neighborhood shooting, according to Chicago Police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the 39-year-old was found on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Cornell with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and leg, police said.

He was initially taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating. No one was in custody.